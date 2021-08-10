Georgia reports record high figure of daily COVID cases, deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has reported 5,697 new cases of coronavirus out of 44,536 tests and 54 deaths in the past 24 hours which is a record high figure since January 2021, according to Georgian media.

2,713 individuals have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

40,279 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia currently.

In total 6,128 individuals have died from the virus in the country since the spring of 2020.

641,242 individuals have received the coronavirus vaccine in Georgia with a 3.7 million population since March 2021, while 197,118 have received their both doses of the vaccine.

