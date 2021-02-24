Georgia reports three cases of UK coronavirus strain in total

Georgia has reported three cases of the UK coronavirus strain so far, said Head of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze earlier today.

Gamkrelidze noted that 31 people have been in contact with these three people.

Georgia reported the new strain of coronavirus that originated in the United Kingdom back in early January 2021.

As for the total cases of coronavirus, Georgia has had 269,438 cases since February 2020.

263,257 of the 269,438 individuals have recovered, while 3,463 others have died.

Currently, 2,692 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

