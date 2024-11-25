Georgia's parliament re-elects Shalva Papuashvili

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputies of the XI Convocation of the Georgian Parliament re-elected Shalva Papuashvili as Speaker, News.az reports citing TASS .

The voting was broadcast on the Parliament's website.Shalva Papuashvili was the sole candidate for the position of Speaker, nominated by the ruling Georgian Dream party. He has been serving as Speaker of the Georgian Parliament since 2021.In addition, the Deputy Speakers of Parliament were also elected at the meeting. Giorgi Volski was elected as the First Deputy Speaker, and Thea Tsulukiani and Nino Tsilosani were elected as Vice Speakers.The XI Convocation of Parliament, formed following the parliamentary elections, held its first session on Monday. Only 88 deputies from the ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" are present in the assembly hall, as representatives of opposition parties refuse to recognize the election results and have announced their decision to boycott the work of the legislative body. Simultaneously, a rally organized by the opposition is taking place outside the Parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue.Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia on October 26, marking the widespread use of electronic ballot boxes for the first time. According to the Central Election Commission, the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party received 53.93% of the vote and secured 89 seats in Parliament out of 150. Four opposition parties cleared the five-percent threshold: the Coalition for Change received 11.03% and 19 seats, the United National Movement — 10.17% and 16 seats, Strong Georgia — 8.81% and 14 seats, and Gakharia for Georgia — 7.78% and 12 seats. All opposition parties that have entered Parliament refuse to recognize the results of the elections because they believe the Central Election Commission’s data has been tampered with. Opposition leaders have been holding protest rallies since November 4.

News.Az