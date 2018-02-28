Georgia seeks recognition of its driving license in Spain, Italy, Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs is negotiating with three countries – Spain, Italy and Ukraine - on granting international legitimacy to Georgian driving

The negotiations aim to make it possible for drivers living in these three countries to continue using their Georgian licenses for up to six months after the expiration of their driving documents.

Currently, Georgian drivers licenses are valid only for six months starting from the date of entry into a foreign country that recognises Georgian licenses. After six months, drivers are obliged to take driving license exams in the country of their residence.

The deadline for the recognition of Georgia’s license certificate is valid until September 2018, according to the Association Agreement (AA) signed between Georgia and the European Union (AA) in 2014.

"Work is underway in two directions. One is to take the driver’s test into the real space and the infrastructure is being arranged and the routes are being identified; and the second direction is the recognition of Georgian driving licenses abroad”, said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Natia Mezvrishvili.

News.Az

