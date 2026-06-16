Georgia, Serbia presidents discuss closer ties and regional stability

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Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili held a one-on-one meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Tbilisi on Monday, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional developments and opportunities for expanding cooperation between their countries.

According to the Georgian presidential administration, the talks focused on the close friendship between Georgia and Serbia, their cultural affinity, shared values and current geopolitical challenges. The leaders also discussed the need to deepen cooperation in the political, economic, technological, educational and research spheres, News.Az reports, citing Georgia Online.

Kavelashvili noted that the countries’ common cultural identity and the complex challenges facing both nations provide a solid foundation for further strengthening bilateral relations and supporting each other's positions in the international arena.

The two presidents highlighted the growing momentum of high-level contacts between Georgia and Serbia. It was noted that Kavelashvili’s visit to Belgrade in December 2025 marked the first presidential-level visit between the two countries, while Vučić’s current official visit to Tbilisi is his first trip to the Georgian capital as President of Serbia.

The leaders expressed confidence that the exchanges would provide fresh impetus to the Georgian-Serbian partnership and bilateral dialogue.

During the meeting, Kavelashvili and Vučić also discussed ongoing political developments in their respective countries and underscored the importance of maintaining global peace, security and stability.

They noted that, amid fundamental changes in the international order and the global balance of power, preserving peace and stability in both regions has become particularly important.

Kavelashvili emphasised that Georgia, as one of the key links in the Middle Corridor, is interested in expanding cooperation with the Western Balkans, which he said would contribute to the development of transport and logistics links between Europe and Asia.

The Georgian president also reaffirmed his country's commitment to a policy of peace, stability and economic prosperity. In this context, he highlighted Georgia’s longstanding peace-oriented approach in the South Caucasus, aimed at achieving sustainable long-term regional stability and strengthening trust among neighbouring states.

Kavelashvili thanked Vučić for Serbia’s firm support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Following the meeting, the Serbian president signed the guest book at Orbeliani Palace.

News.Az