Georgia signals potential shift in relations with US over sanctions

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze indicated that Tbilisi may significantly reconsider its relations with Washington if additional sanctions are imposed.

Following a meeting with US Ambassador Robin Dunnigan, the prime minister's office stated that previous sanctions had already brought the US to a "critical point," News.Az reports.The statement cautioned that further sanctions could lead to a major reevaluation of Georgia's stance on its ties with the US.On September 16, the US State Department announced sanctions on four Georgian nationals over alleged human rights violations. The sanctions applied to the head of the Interior Ministry's Department for Special Assignments, Zviad Kharazishvili, his deputy and two "leaders of an extremist group." The US also imposed visa restrictions on more than 60 Georgian nationals, including high-ranking officials, businessmen, law enforcement officers and lawmakers.

