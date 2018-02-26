Georgia stands against escalation of Karabakh conflict – President Margvelashvili

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia stands against the escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Georgia’s President Giorgi Margvelashvili.

Margvelashvili made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijani youth and representatives of the public in Marneuli, which was held within the framework of the “From Independence to Liberty – Centennial of the Republic” campaign, APA’s Georgia bureau reports.

One of the young participants of the meeting reminded the Georgian president that today marks the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide and asked to honor the tragedy victims with a minute of silence.

Though the request remained unfulfilled, the Georgian president responded that Georgia is closely following the situation around the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Margvelashvili noted that Georgia supports a peaceful solution to the conflict.

At the meeting held at Marneuli’s employment center, President Margvelashvili said this year is important for Georgia in terms of celebrating the centenary of the republic’s establishment.

The president spoke about the challenges that Georgia faced throughout history and in the modern period, as well as the problems that arose after the occupation of the country’s territory by Russia. The Georgian leader also answered the questions of the meeting participants.

President Margvelashvili hailed the active involvement of Azerbaijanis in Georgia’s society.

He emphasized that the participation of young people in the events dedicated to the centenary of the republic is of great importance.

