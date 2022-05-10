Georgia submits second part of membership questionnaire to EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Tuesday handed over the second completed part of Georgia's European Union membership questionnaire, filled out by the country ahead of schedule, to Carl Hartzel, Head of the EU Delegation to Georgia, News.Az reports citing Georgian media.

Garibashvili told Hartzel that his team looked forward to the decision of the European Commission and its member states on the questionnaire.

Hartzel thanked the Georgian PM and noted the questionnaire would greatly assist the Commission in its assessment.

News.Az