Georgia suspends gas supplies to Armenia

Natural gas supplies to Armenia are suspended from September 24 to 26

The natural gas transport company of Georgia has informed Gazprom Armenia that natural gas supplies to Armenia are suspended from September 24 to 26, Sputnik Armenia reports.

According to the information, gas supplies were suspended due to repair and restoration work underway at the North Caucasus-Transcaucasus gas pipeline.

News.Az

