Georgia to host European rafting championship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 300 athletes will vie for European champion title in Borzhom ravine.

On 22-28 May Georgia's Borzhom ravine in Kur river will see the European championship in rafting. The tounnament will involve over 300 athletes from 11 countries- Czech Republic, Great Britain, Hungary, Italy, Romania, Denmark, Latvia, Turkey, Slovakia and Georgia. The competitions will be held in four age groups both among men and women. 44 teams have applied for the European championship. The athletes will vie for medals in sprint, H2H (head to head), slalom and downreader. The first day, 22 May, is intede for trainings. 23 May will see the official opening of the championship, and May 24, 25, 26 and 27 are the days of contests when the medals will be at stake. The closing ceremony will be held on May 28. An increased attention is paid to security measures with professional divers and special groups responsible for athletes' security to be involved. Specially invited president of the International Rafting Federation Joe Willy Johns will manage all the works related to security.

News.Az

News.Az