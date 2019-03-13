Georgia to increase import of Azerbaijani gas

+ ↺ − 16 px

The two most important strategic segments of the gas market of Georgia - the population and the production of electricity, are fully provided and will be provided by Azerbaijani gas, Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Natia Turnava said at a briefing on March 12 Trend reports with reference to Sputnik Georgia.

"Azerbaijan remains the main supplier and strategic partner of Georgia, and the share of Azerbaijani gas will increase in the Georgian market in the coming years," said Tournava.

Turnava said after the full implementation of the second phase of the Shah-Deniz field, Georgia as a transit country for Azerbaijani gas will receive its own gas resources.

"These resources will be used for gas supply of socially unprotected segments of the population and the power industry," said Turna.

News.Az

News.Az