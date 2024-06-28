Georgia to join NATO summit in Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Georgian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili will take part in the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington, which is due to be held between July 9-11, News.Az reports the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

FM Darchiashvili will also participate in a meeting of foreign ministers scheduled for July 10 in the format of partner countries.Darchiashvili will also attend other events planned within the framework of the Summit and hold bilateral meetings.According to the summit’s program, the participation of the partner countries is envisaged at the level of foreign ministers.

News.Az