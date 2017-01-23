Georgia to spend about 40 million GEL on Municipal Elections 2017

Georgia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) will be given almost 40 million GEL to organise and hold the Municipal Elections 2017.

The sums have already been allocated from the state budget, agenda.ge reported.

A corresponding resolution was published at the Legislative Herald of Georgia on January 20.

The document contains a detailed scheme of the distribution of the money.

CEC will have 39,011,899 GEL at its disposal and these sums must be spent as the following:

Voting-related costs – 28,120,049 GEL

Election subjects’ funding – 7,610,000 GEL

TV advertisement for election subjects – 2,242,850 GEL

Training for election staff – 1,030,000 GEL

The Municipal Elections in Georgia are scheduled to be held in autumn 2017.

