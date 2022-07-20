Georgia, Turkmenistan ink agreement on transport co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia and Turkmenistan have signed an agreement on launching direct flights and increasing mutual cargo turnover, Georgia’s Ministry of Economy said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili, who is currently on a visit to Turkmenistan, said the country is an important trade partner for Georgia.

The minister noted that Turkmenistan is interested in Georgia’s transport corridor and logistics infrastructure for exporting its products.

“This is an opportunity to increase additional cargo turnover. We are talking about several million tonnes of additional cargo flow using the Georgian corridor. This important agreement has been reached, and I hope that in the near future additional shipments will appear from Turkmenistan to Georgia,” Davitashvili added.

News.Az