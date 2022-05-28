Georgia values its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia values its strong strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

The Georgian ministry congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

“Congratulations on the special occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan - true friend, close neighbor and partner of ??. We value our strong strategic partnership and will enhance it for the achievement of stability and prosperity in our region,” the ministry said.

News.Az