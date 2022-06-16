Georgia welcomes EU mediation in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process – President Zourabichvili

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia welcomes the EU’s mediation in the process of establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said at the 9th Global Baku Forum on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Zourabichvili noted that the South Caucasus can become an even more important region if long-term peace established there.

The Georgian leader also emphasized the importance of developing relations among the South Caucasus countries.

News.Az