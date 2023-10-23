Georgia won’t attend 3+3 format meeting in Tehran: Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Foreign Ministry has said the country would not participate in a meeting of the "3+3 format" on Monday in Iran’s capital city of Tehran that would bring together officials from Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports citing Agenda.ge.

“Georgia does not participate in the mentioned meeting and has never participated”, the foreign office said.

Following the Karabakh conflict in 2020, the idea of launching a six-nation platform that includes the cooperation of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia and Iran in order to establish stability and peace in the region was put forward.

The official position of the Georgian authorities is that the country will not participate in the format due to the Russian factor.

News.Az