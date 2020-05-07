Georgia works on strategic plan to revive tourism

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Georgia is working to develop a strategic plan for the revival of the tourism sector, according to local media.

As reported, the tourism sector has been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic in Georgia.

The goal is to make Georgia one of the first countries able to open its doors to foreign tourists after months of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting from March 21, Georgia completely shut down air traffic in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The air traffic shutdown has been extended in the country until May 10.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines, which flew to 126 countries before the coronavirus outbreak, is planning to gradually resume flights starting from June to 22 destinations in 19 countries, including Georgia.

The government's plan to revive Georgian tourism will be announced in the coming days.

News.Az