Georgian, Armenian prime ministers discuss regional situation

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze met with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on Thursday.

At the one-on-one meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries, also focusing on the issues to be discussed at the 14th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, the Georgian Government Administration said in a statement News.Az reports.Attention was paid to the situation in the region and progress in peaceful processes. Kobakhidze reaffirmed the Georgian government's readiness to facilitate dialogue and contribute to ensuring stability and peace in the region, something essential for the countries' further development.The parties also underlined the high-level dialogue between the two countries in different formats and close cooperation across a variety of areas, both factors promoting even deeper bilateral relations.It was noted in the meeting that the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation will encourage the increasing growth of trade and economic ties and tapping into the full scope of potential.PM Kobakhidze invited his Armenian counterpart to pay an official visit to Georgia.

News.Az