Georgian CEC registers two candidates for mayoral elections in Tbilisi

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia officially registered Alexander Elisashvili as a candidate for mayor of Tbilisi.

Last week he submitted more than 19.5 thousand supporters to the CEC - in five days he managed to collect signatures twice as much as necessary. The deadline for submitting signatures to the CEC expired on September 1.

The deputy of the Tbilisi sakrebulo (city council) became an independent candidate for the post of the mayor of the Georgian capital. His candidacy, according to legislation, was put forward by the initiative group.

In addition to Elisashvili, Lasha Sturua was registered by the CEC. He was represented by the Progressive-Democratic Movement party, Sputnik-Georgia reports.

