Georgian citizens name Ilham Aliyev friendliest world leader

Georgian citizens named Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev the friendliest world leader.

Georgia’s Kvilis Palitra newspaper carried out a public opinion poll on "The friendliest leader" in early July, Trend reports.

According to the newspaper, around 500 respondents took part in the poll.

According to the poll, President Aliyev ranked first among the friendliest leaders, followed by US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UK’s Prime Minister Theresa May were also named by Georgian people as the friendliest world leaders.

News.Az

