Georgian cultural figures visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha

A delegation of Georgian cultural figures, Turkologists, ecologists and bloggers on Saturday embarked on a trip to the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, News.Az reports.

The guests will visit historical, religious and architectural monuments of the city, including the central square, castle walls and the Jidir Plain.

Yesterday, the Georgian delegation visited Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts.

On January 5, 2021, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev signed an order declaring the city of Shusha as Azerbaijan’s cultural capital. The city’s new status came months after its liberation from Armenia's decades-long illegal occupation on November 8, 2020.

On March 31, 2022, the Permanent Council of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) declared the city of Shusha as the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

News.Az