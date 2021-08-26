Georgian delegation pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani heroes (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by the Chairman of the State Agency for Religious Issues of Georgia Zaza Vashakmadze has visited the Alley of Honors to lay flowers at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and sovereignty.

The Georgian delegation enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

News.Az