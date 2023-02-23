Georgian delegation visits military units of Azerbaijan Special Forces, Naval Forces

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian delegation, which is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the military units of the Azerbaijani Special Forces and the Naval Forces, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

First, the gests honored the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), laying wreaths at the bust and their monument erected in the territory of the military unit.

The delegation was in detail informed about the training process of the special forces, and the questions of the guests were answered. The head of the Georgian delegation signed the Book of Remembrance of the military unit.

Then the Georgian representatives visited the military unit of the Naval Forces, and laid flowers at the monument erected in memory of Shehids (Martyrs).

The delegation got acquainted with the conditions created in the military unit for the personnel. A briefing on the military unit’s establishment history and activities was presented.

Then the delegation watched the demonstrational classes of the naval special forces. The guests were shown modern weapons, combat and auto vehicles at the disposal of marines and special forces.

The sides exchanged gifts and a photo was taken.

News.Az