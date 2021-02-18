Georgian Dream party nominates candidate for prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Dream party nominated Irakli Garibashvili as a candidate for the post of prime minister, according to local media.

This decision was made at a meeting of the political council of the party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia".

The nomination of a candidate for the post of the prime minister became necessary after the resignation of Giorgi Gakharia. Gakharia, who announced it at a briefing at the government administration.

“I made a decision to resign. I believe that this step will help reduce polarization in our country’s political landscape. I am convinced that polarization and confrontation between us is the biggest risk to our country’s future, economic development, and dealing with all challenges,” Gakharia declared.

Garibashvili served as Prime Minister of Georgia from November 20, 2013, to December 24, 2015.

News.Az