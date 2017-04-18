Georgian festivals awarded European body’s recognition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Georgian festivals have been recognised for their work by the European Festivals Association (EFA) by the organisation’s EFFE Festival Label, granting them

The Tbilisi International Festival of Theatre and International Animation Film Festival Nikozi have been selected alongside other Europe-wide festivals for the label last week, according to

Granted for the second year in row, the Europe for Festivals — Festivals for Europe (EFFE) Label is designed to highlight international festival events for their artistic commitment, community involvement as well as international and global outlook.

More specifically, the Tbilisi International Festival of Theatre was singled out for its diverse program, recognised as a contributing force to the development of theatre art in Georgia.

On its part, the International Animation Film Festival Nikozi was picked as a winner for its relevance to artistic and social interests as well as for its year-long activities.

Selected by an international jury of nine theatre and arts professionals, the full list of winning festivals will be revealed by the EFA on May 4. The judges are chaired by former Edinburgh International Festival Director Jonathan Mills.

The EFA said information on the winning entrants would be made accessible to a range of parties including theatre-goers, artists, theatre and dance companies, public authorities and sponsors.

The European body also said the winners became part of its community, consisting of "festivals that stand for artistic quality and have a significant impact on the local, national and international level”.

Founded by Georgia’s capital in 2009, the Tbilisi theatre festival is promoted as "one of the main performing arts events in Caucasia and Black Sea countries”. The event aims to attract some of the most "well-known, creative, provocative and innovative" troupes from around the world.

The Nikozi animation film festival was launched in one of Georgia’s oldest villages, Nikozi, in 2001. The event features a film program as well as art exhibitions, performances and workshops led by international cinema professionals.

First held in 2015-2016, the EFFE Festival Label was granted to a range of festivals including the Georgian International Festival of Arts in Tbilisi (GIFT).

The awarding process consists of two stages. National juries, appointed by EFFE Hubs in countries, select candidates for the international jury, who then reveal the winning entrants.

All winners of the 2017 EFFE Festival Label will be announced in May during the EFA Arts Festivals Summit in Wiesbaden, Germany.

News.Az

