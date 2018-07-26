Georgian FM discusses US-Georgia strategic partnership issues in Washington DC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani has held a meeting with experts of US think tanks and research centers as part of his visit to Washington DC yesterday, Agenda reports.

David Zalkaliani also provided information to US organizations about reforms planned by the Georgian government.

"Special emphasis has been put on NATO’s recent summit in Brussels and its results in terms of security across the Black Sea region, as well as the practical directions of further NATO-Georgia cooperation”, MFA said in a release today.

Foreign Minister Zalkaliani is visiting Washington DC on the invitation of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to participate in an international conference on freedom of religion attended by foreign ministers from more than 20 other countries.

News.Az

