Georgian Foreign Ministry condemns armed attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran
- 27 Jan 2023 14:02
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 181154
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/georgian-foreign-ministry-condemns-armed-attack-on-azerbaijani-embassy-in-tehran Copied
Georgia's Foreign Ministry has condemned the armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, Iran, News.Az reports.
“We strongly condemn the attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran. Any act of violence against any diplomatic mission is completely unacceptable. We convey our condolences to the family of the victim of the tragedy,” the ministry tweeted.