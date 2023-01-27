Yandex metrika counter

Georgian Foreign Ministry condemns armed attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

Georgia's Foreign Ministry has condemned the armed attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, Iran, News.Az reports. 

“We strongly condemn the attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran. Any act of violence against any diplomatic mission is completely unacceptable. We convey our condolences to the family of the victim of the tragedy,” the ministry tweeted.

