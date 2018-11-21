Georgian Gen. Staff: Co-op on ensuring safety of economic projects in region continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ties of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey have a long history, chief of the General Staff of the Georgian Armed Forces, Major General Vladimer Chachibaia said in Baku Nov. 21, Trend agency reported.

He was speaking at the meeting with Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yashar Guler, Trend Agency reported.

Chachibaia noted that all three countries are strategic partners in the region.

“Military cooperation within this partnership is also very important,” he said. “Cooperation in ensuring security of economic projects in the region continues successfully. We understand that today’s meeting is very important.”

News.Az

News.Az