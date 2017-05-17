Georgian inmates stage theatre show in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tbilisi's Shota Rustaveli State Drama Theatre hosted a play staged and performed by Georgian inmates, with officials, family members and other inmates in the audience of the venue earlier today, according to agenda.ge.

The celebrated theatre's stage saw 18 convicts from the No 16 Low Risk Penitential Facility in the city of Rustavi present their performance of Twelve Angry Men, directed by Guram Bregadze.

Staged after a 1954 play by American writer Reginald Rose, the show featured script and score adapted for the show by the performing cast of inmates, and saw tributes by officials including the Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

Based on a script following a jury deliberating over a suspect in homicide trial, the performance was called "moving and emotional" by the head of Georgia's government, who wished the participating inmates a "prompt return" to their families.

The staging was presented to the audience that also included Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze and government members. Among the attending guests were Patriarch of Georgia Ilia II, representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps and around 120 inmates from penitential facilities.

Beside the play, the Rustaveli Theatre also hosted an exhibition of items created by convicts in detention. The display was held in the foyer of the venue and attended by Kvirikashvili along with the Minister of Corrections of Georgia Kakha Kakhishvili.

