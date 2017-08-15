Georgian Interior Ministry on special operation in settlement where Azerbaijanis live
Another special operation has been carried out in Ponichala settlement of Georgia’s Tbilisi city where Azerbaijanis live, APA reports.
During the operation, a person was detained on the fact of drug crime.
According to Georgia’s Interior Ministry, E.C. (1987) was arrested for sale and storage of drugs as a result of operational investigative measures.
It became clear that the accused had been regularly selling drugs. During the search in his house, 4 packages of heroine were seized.
As a result of a special operation held on August 12 in Ponichala settlement, Nazim and Mahir Jafarovs were arrested for sale and storage of drugs.
