Georgian Interior Ministry on special operation in settlement where Azerbaijanis live

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another special operation has been carried out in Ponichala settlement of Georgia’s Tbilisi city where Azerbaijanis live, APA reports.

During the operation, a person was detained on the fact of drug crime.



According to Georgia’s Interior Ministry, E.C. (1987) was arrested for sale and storage of drugs as a result of operational investigative measures.



It became clear that the accused had been regularly selling drugs. During the search in his house, 4 packages of heroine were seized.



As a result of a special operation held on August 12 in Ponichala settlement, Nazim and Mahir Jafarovs were arrested for sale and storage of drugs.

News.Az

News.Az