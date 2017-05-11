Georgian Interior Ministry to investigate accident at coalmine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Georgian Interior Ministry will investigate the accident in the Mindeli coal mine in the Georgian town of Tkibuli, where several miners died after falling in one of the mines from a great height.

"The Emergency Management Center of the Georgian Interior Ministry received a message that four miners fell in the mine of the city of Tkibuli," the ministry said, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

A criminal case was initiated in connection with the incident, Interfax reported.

Several miners fell from a great height in one of the mines of Tkibuli on May 9.

News.Az

