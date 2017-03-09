Georgian, Italian Prime Ministers meet in Rome

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni says that a new stage in Georgian-Italian cooperation has begun in response to Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili’s visit to Rome.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year, Kvirikashvili and Gentiloni spoke about trade and investment potential between the two countries, as well as further cooperation in agriculture, energy and tourism, agenda.ge reports.

Georgian Prime Minister said Italian entrepreneurs and investors are welcome to explore Georgia’s economic potential in different sectors and today’s Italy-Georgia business forum will encourage Italian investors to be more interested in Georgia as "there is a strong foundation to build on”.

Kvirikashvili stressed the importance of Italian expertise and know-how in fisheries, textile, manufacturing and service sectors.

Italian Prime Minister welcomed Georgia’s success in achieving visa-free travel to Europe for its citizens, which will come into effect in just 20 days.

The situation at Georgia’s breakaway Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region (South Ossetia) was also discussed at the meeting. Gentiloni confirmed the support of the Italian government for Georgia’s territorial integrity.

The Georgian Prime Minister Kvirikashvili also met with various other Italian political and business leaders today.

President of the Senate Pietro Grasso said Italy considers Georgia a member of the European family.

Kvirikashvili and Grasso discussed regional challenges, in which, according to Grasso, Georgia’s role as a partner state of the European Union has been important in ensuring regional stability and peace.

Earlier today Kvirikashvili discussed diplomatic relations between Georgia and Italy with the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Angelino Alfano, where the parties also discussed prospects of further bilateral cooperation.

The PM started his visit to Italy today and will return to Georgia tomorrow on March 9.

News.Az

