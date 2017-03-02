Georgian journalist apologizes to Azerbaijani people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian citizen, reporter of Imedi television channel Gurami Rogava asked to remove his name from the list of foreign citizens who illegally traveled to occupied territories of Azerbaijan Republic in his letter to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In his letter he voiced his respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and laws of the Azerbaijan Republic within internationally recognized territories, and he travelled to occupied by Armenia territories of Azerbaijan inadvertently, being unaware of consequences of this action.

Gurami Rogova assures that this travel had no intention against sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Azerbaijan Republic.

Expressing his sorrow for the travel, he noted that the travel in no case aimed to serve propagation of separatist regime established in occupied by Armenia territories of Azerbaijan and apologized to Azerbaijani government and people for his illegal travel to occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Rogava also guaranteed that he will avoid similar travels to occupied territories in the future.

Rogava’s application has been properly examined and his name has been removed from the list of undesirable people.

