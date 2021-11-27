Georgian media highlight Azerbaijani president's working visit and his meetings in Sochi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s leading media outlets, including 1tv.ge TV Channel, as well as 24news.ge, aktual.ge and interpress.ge news websites have published articles highlighting President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Sochi and his bilateral meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin there.

The reports also featured the trilateral meeting held among Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi.

The articles were presented to the readers in Azerbaijani, Georgian and English languages. The reports also highlighted the issues discussed at both bilateral and trilateral meetings held in Sochi, as well as the Statement signed by the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation.

News.Az