Georgian media highlight inauguration ceremony of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli Int'l Airport

Georgia’s leading media outlets, including 1tv.ge TV Channel and AGFM radio channel, as well as 24news.ge, interpress.ge, aktual.ge news websites have published materials highlighting the opening ceremony of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli International Airport.

The articles, published by the Georgian media outlets, mentioned that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration ceremony of the Fuzuli International Airport, Azerbaijan's first airport in the area recently liberated from Armenia.

The articles presented to the readers in Azerbaijani and Georgian languages, praised the handing of symbolic keys of the Fuzuli International Airport to the heads of state.

The reports also highlighted the Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents` participation in a groundbreaking ceremony for the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (Zangazur corridor).

