Georgian media representatives visit Shusha city

A group of media representatives from Georgia have today visited Azerbaijani city of Shusha, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the visit, the journalists will familiarize themselves with the traces of Armenian vandalism committed to Azerbaijan’s historical and religious heritage in the liberated Shusha during the 30-years of occupation, as well as the ongoing restoration process in the city.

The visitors have already witnessed Armenian atrocities committed in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil and Fuzuli districts.

News.Az