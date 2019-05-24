Georgian MFA: “First round of negotiations with Azerbaijan is over”

+ ↺ − 16 px

This was the first round of discussions. Negotiations will continue”, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani, ONA reports.

He has stated that demarcation and delimitation of borders are the hard legacies of USSR.

“Solution of all problems needs hard works. The most sensitive issue on the discussion table is David Gareji and areas around it. Negotiations have not been over yet. We clearly stated our position and wait for the response from our Azerbaijani partners. The strategic partnership will identify all the remained issues”, David Zalkaliani stated.

News.Az

News.Az