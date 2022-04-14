Georgian minister of economy to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Development Levan Davitashvili will make a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan in the coming days, News.Az reports citing the ministry.

During the visit, Davitashvili will meet with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, and Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev.

The parties will discuss issues of deepening relations between the two countries in various fields.

The Georgian minister will be accompanied by his deputies Guram Guramishvili and Romeo Mikautadze, Director General of Georgian Railways David Peradze, and other officials.

News.Az