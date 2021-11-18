Georgian MP, EU envoy discuss situation on border between Armenia, Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nikoloz Samkharadze, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Georgian parliament, met with Toivo Klaar, Special Representative of the European Union for the South Caucasus.

The parties discussed issues of regional security and processes taking place in the South Caucasus.

Special attention was paid to the tense situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. N. Samkharadze stressed the importance of the peace initiative of the Georgian government in the region.

News.Az

