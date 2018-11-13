Georgian newspaper highlights Azerbaijan’s tourism potential

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia Today, a leading independent English-language newspaper of Georgia, has published an article titled “Azerbaijan Boosts Its Image as a Tourism Destinatio

The article reads as follows:

Azerbaijan is a country where ancient temples stand side by side with buildings designed by the best modern architects. The image of the capital, Baku, is a bizarre and at the same time harmonious combination of antiquity and innovation.

Azerbaijan today is known and recognized at the world level as a new attractive tourist destination on the Eurasian continent. Foreign guests state a high appreciation for the infrastructure, unique architecture, progress in all spheres, ancient history and the rich centuries-old culture, as well as the stability and security of a comfortable stay in Azerbaijan.

Undoubtedly, success in the field of tourism development is inextricably linked with the name of President Ilham Aliyev, who is pursuing a far-sighted strategy for the comprehensive development of the country, with tourism development playing an important role and being an essential step for attracting additional investments in the country's economy.

Azerbaijan took part in this year’s international tourism exhibition World Travel Market in the exhibition center ‘Excel London.’ Within the exhibition, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau held a presentation of the new tourism branding of the country – the Take Another Look marketing campaign.

As reported by AZERTAG, the presentation, which was attended by representatives of various countries, experts from leading travel companies, as well as journalists, was met with particular interest.

One of the main goals of participation in this prestigious exhibition is to submit as many tourist offers to international markets as possible, to become a world-famous destination brand, and to introduce the unique material and spiritual heritage of the country to the global community.

Azerbaijan is implementing a number of important measures to accelerate the development of tourism in the country, tourism being one of the main areas of the non-oil sector of the economy. Tourism is recognized as a sphere of economic activity that serves the interests of the citizens, also being a great source of income. The Azerbaijan tourism sector is becoming one of the main factors creating additional jobs, accelerating the development of road and hotel construction, stimulating the production of all types of vehicles, and contributing to the preservation of folk crafts and national culture. In short, it acts as a catalyst for socio-economic development.

The recent construction of hotels and road-transport infrastructure meeting modern requirements, in various regions of the country, has increased interest in the regions of Azerbaijan among both foreign and local tourists.

On the decision of President Ilham Aliyev on April 20, 2018, the State Agency for Tourism was established. Tourism in Azerbaijan has been identified as a priority direction for the development of the economy, announced as an “industry of national importance.”

The ‘Strategic Roadmap for the Development of a Specialized Tourism Industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan,’ approved by the head of state at the end of 2016, outlines the goals and objectives for ensuring the effective operation of the Azerbaijani tourism industry, which should “contribute to the formation of state and population incomes.” Over the next 10 years, the industry is expected to make up to 10% of the country's gross domestic product.

Tourism contributes to attracting foreign currency and various investment projects to the state: the economy is diversified, the income of the population grows and their wealth increases.

News.Az

News.Az