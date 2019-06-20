Georgian parliament chairman arrives in Azerbaijan
Chairman of the Georgian parliament Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Azerbaijan June 20 on an official visit.
First deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Ziyafat Asgarov and other officials welcomed Kobakhidze at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of both countries.
