Georgian parliamentary delegation pays tribute to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

A delegation led by Chair of the Sector Economy and Economic Policy Committee of the Parliament of Georgia David Songulashvili, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at the Great Leader’s tomb, News.Az reports.

The Georgian delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, and placed flowers at the their graves.

The delegation also enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.

