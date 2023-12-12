Georgian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijani Great Leader’s grave and Alley of Martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Shalva Papuashvili has today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to national leader, architect and founder of the independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and to lay a wreath and flowers at his grave, News.Az reports.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then, the delegation proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves. The participants also laid flowers at the Eternal Flame monument.

The guests enjoyed a panoramic view from the highest point of Baku and were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment of the city.

News.Az