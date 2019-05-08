Georgian Patriarch: “I hope the issue around David Gareja monastery will be solved soon”

Georgian Patriarch: “I hope the issue around David Gareja monastery will be solved soon”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Patriarch of All Georgia has met with Georgian Muslim leaders regarding David Gareja monastery, ONA’s Georgian Bureau reports.

According to the information, the Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II has met with Sheikh of Georgia Ramin Igidov and Mufti of Georgia Yasin Aliyev regarding the issue around David Gareja monastery. The information is shared on the website of the Patriarchate.

“Guests have stated that Georgian Church has contributed to our peaceful co-existence throughout centuries”, stated in the information.

Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II has expressed his hopes in a sooner peaceful solution of the issue around the monastery complex.

News.Az

News.Az