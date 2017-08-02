Georgian Patriarch presents golden bracelet to US Vice-President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Patriarch gave gifts to the guests for US President Donald Trump and his wife.

The Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, presented a golden bracelet to the US Vice-President Mike Pence and a golden cross to his wife, - protopresbyter of the Sioni Cathedral Giorgi Zviadadze told journalists, Interpress news agency reported.

According to him, the Patriarch also gave gifts to the guests for US President Donald Trump and his wife.

"Catholicos Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II handed over a golden bracelet as a gift to his guest, as well as a golden cross to his wife. The Catholicos-Patriarch asked the Vice President to convey gifts to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as well. The Vice-President replied with great respect that he would personally hand over the presents to the US President and the First Lady," said Giorgi Zviadadze.

According to him, the golden bracelet has an inscription: "God bless you" and the signature of the Catholicos-Patriarch.

