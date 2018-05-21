Georgian PM and US Secretary of State to meet in Washington

Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and the ministers of economy, foreign affairs and defence will visit the US from May 21-24.

During his working visit Kvirikashvili will open the plenary meeting of the Georgia-US strategic partnership council with the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Kvirikashvili will also take part in the US-Georgia strategic partnership annual conference which is being organised by the Heritage Foundation and the US Institute of Peace in Washington DC, Agenda.ge reported.

On May 23, Kvirikashvili will attend the event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first democratic Republic of Georgia, which will be held at the US Institute of Peace in Washington DC organised by the Georgian Embassy in the US.

Moreover, several bilateral meetings are planned with representatives of the executive government, as well as with the heads of various congressional committees.

