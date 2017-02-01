Georgian PM, Azerbaijani envoy mull co-op priorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has received Azerbaijan’s new ambassador Dursun Hasanov, said the press service of the Administration of the Gover

“During the meeting, the sides discussed main issues of the partnership between the two countries and prospects of deepening of the cooperation,” said the press service, Trend reports.

Giorgi Kvirikashvili wished success to the Azerbaijani diplomat in his future activities and expressed hope that the traditional cooperation between Georgia and Azerbaijan will further deepen.

News.Az

