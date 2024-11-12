Georgian PM calls COP29 in Baku ‘meaningful milestone’ for S. Caucasus

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the COP29 climate conference in Baku is a meaningful milestone for the South Caucasus region.

“I was privileged to participate in COP29 in Baku a meaningful milestone for the South Caucasus region. Together with partners, we addressed climate change challenges and explored effective solutions for a sustainable future,” PM Kobakhidze said on X, News.Az reports.He emphasized that Georgia remains devoted to overcome the climate crisis and will continue to take effective measures to foster positive change.PM Kobakhidze is paying a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the COP29 climate conference.

News.Az