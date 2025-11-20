Georgian PM claims EU seeks to stir unrest via civil society funding

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has accused the European Union of attempting to orchestrate a revolution in Georgia through funding of civil society organizations. He made the remarks in an interview with Imedi TV on Wednesday, responding to recent statements by European Commissioner Marta Kos, News.Az reports, citing Georgian media.

“We have had five different attempts to organize a revolution, specifically through these NGOs that are called civil society. I will say it again: this is an absolutely absurd term that has no connection to reality. There is no such thing as civil and non-civil society; such a concept simply does not exist. When you present it under this absurd term, it reflects corrupt intentions. All of this is a direct admission that they want to try again to organize unrest here, for which they want to bring in ‘black’ money. The state will protect its interests to the very end,” Kobakhidze said.

Earlier this year, the Georgian government adopted its own version of the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), fully banned foreign financing of television and radio broadcasters, and required NGOs to coordinate grant funding with the authorities.

Commissioner Kos recently said the EU intends to increase support for Georgia’s civil society, despite the growing challenges for such funding. She added that Tbilisi closely monitors who receives financial aid, prompting the EU to “look for ways to provide funds without putting recipients at risk.”

Kobakhidze’s comments underscore ongoing tensions between Tbilisi and Brussels over foreign influence and the role of NGOs in Georgia’s political landscape.

